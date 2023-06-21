Namdas Hails Tinubu’s Choice Of NSA, Service Chiefs





According to a report by the World Bank, soaring food prices hit an all-time high in Africa as countries across the continent face double-digit food inflation. Nigeria is at the forefront of countries facing the food inflation crisis. Over the last ten years, Nigeria has recorded a more than 100 percent increase in food inflation, from 10.05 percent in 2013 to its current value of 24.45 percent.

Soaring food prices limit access to adequate and nutritious diets and exacerbate hunger and malnutrition. Oxfam reported that over 20 million more people are hungry in 2023 than in the previous year. Supply chain disruptions and extreme environmental conditions are primarily behind the Sub-Saharan Africa food inflation crisis.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the structural solution to addressing the unsettling link between soaring food prices and domestic hunger. The AfCFTA can enhance trade and infrastructure, positively impacting the agricultural sector and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper