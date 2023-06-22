Help Combat Insurgency, Promote Stability in Nigeria, Akume Urges UK





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume has sought to deepen bilateral relations with British Government, particularly, in the area of security, agriculture and infrastructural development.

The SGF made the disclosure when he received in audience the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, when the later paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

A statement by the director information in the office of the SGF, Willy Bassey, he recalled the age-long colonial relationship between UK and Nigeria, and said that it has become necessary that both countries work together for the mutual benefits of both countries. In his words:

“We want to make a difference in the lives of our people. We are not after money, we are after infrastructure, we are after food security, and we are after energy. We believe with your support we should go further than this. We also have nine mandate areas. Honestly, by the time you support us, its mutual, you…





Source: Leadership Newspaper