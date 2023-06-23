Court Declines Edeoga’s Bid To Join Suit Upholding Mbah’s NYSC Cert, Awards Cost





Justice Binta Mohammed of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, dismissed a motion for joinder filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, to challenge the court’s judgment upholding the authenticity of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate of the state’s governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

Justice Mohammed also awarded N200,000 cost against the LP candidate for filing what she called a frivolous motion.

The court dismissed the motion after it was withdrawn by the applicant in the open court.

According to the court, issues have been joined in the matter and “therefore, the proper order to make is that of dismissal. The motion is hereby dismissed and a cost of N200,000 is awarded against the applicant.”

It will be recalled that the Registered Trustees of the People’s Wellbeing Association had in a suit number FCT/HC/2399/23 sued the governor of Enugu State over the authenticity of his NYSC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper