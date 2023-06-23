EFCC Docks Pastor For Defrauding Landmark Varsity N19.3m





The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an Ilorin – based associate pastor with the Living Faith Church, Temidayo Eseyin, for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State to the tune of N19.3million.

Eseyin was docked on a four-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the university before Justice Funsho Lawal of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

A petition to the EFCC said Eseyin, whilst being a counsel/attorney to Landmark University, Omu-Aran had access to her properties, title documents and funds. In the assumed capacity, it was alleged that Eseyin was cheating, defrauding, misappropriating and shortchanging his client to her utmost dismay.

“Specifically in one of his alleged atrocities, the defendant, between 2014 – 2022 managed a property known as ‘Old Midland Building’ belonging to Landmark University, situated along Emir’s/Obbo Road, Ilorin, which rents Mr….





Source: Leadership Newspaper