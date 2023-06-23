Misters Of Nigeria 2023 Winner Receive N1,000,000 From 1xBet!





Representing your country internationally and being its ambassador is the price of winning the Misters of Nigeria fashion contest. Not surprisingly, out of thousands of applications, the organizers selected only 37 participants. The final of the competition was held in Lagos with the support of the global betting company 1xBet.

Thanks to 1xBet, the winner of the Oluwaseyifunmi Araga contest received a solid prize of 1,000,000 nairas. Another 150,000 nairas was received from 1xBet by Vivacious Donatus, who managed to impress the representatives of the gambling giant.

“Participants of the competition got the opportunity to change for the better not only their own lives but also the lives of others. The finalists have been carefully selected, allowing you to compare the Misters of Nigeria with the elite tournaments presented in the 1xBet line,” said Alex Sommers, a spokesman for the company.

The Misters of Nigeria’s mission is to create a role model that millions of young…





Source: Leadership Newspaper