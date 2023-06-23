Nigeria, Ghana Sign MoU To Combat Transborder Organised Crimes





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of collaboration in tackling transborder economic and financial crimes, especially cybercrimes.

Speaking at the event which took place at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, the acting Chairman of the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol described the signing of the MoU as the climax of a series of engagements between the two agencies in the last few days.

“I want to believe this MoU is not going to be only on paper; we are going to operationalize it, and the operationalization is going to start today”.

Chukkol also expressed the belief that the MoU will signal a warning to fraudsters in both jurisdictions that it will no longer be business as usual.

“I hope as you go back to your country, some of the things you see, the positives, you will go and put into use. And, if there is any need to talk to us or seek our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper