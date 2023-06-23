Residents Trapped, Houses, Cars Submerged As Flood Takes Over Abuja Estate





Most residents of the popular Trademore Estate located on Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, have been trapped in their houses and many of them have been displaced, as massive flood submerged the estate after a torrential rainfall that lasted for hours on Friday morning.

It was observed that almost all the houses in the estate were submerged, while vehicles and other structures were also seen submerged in the flood, with residents trapped in their houses without option of how to get out to safety as at the the time of this report.

At the area where Christ Embassy Church is located in the estate, some people, who were outside waiting for the rain to subside had to scamper to safety because of the surging flood, and some passers-by were seen trying to rescue some trapped residents while the waves of the flood continued to increase.

One of the affected residents, Mrs. Agnes, who was rescued from the flood before her house was submerged, lamented that they did…





Source: Leadership Newspaper