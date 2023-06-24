125 More Nigerians Stranded In Sudan To Arrive Abuja Saturday





The Federal Government has announced that an additional 125 Nigerians stranded in Sudan have been airlifted on Saturday and on their way back to the country following the continued crisis in Sudan.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

In a message, he said Tarco Airline aircraft: ST-TAL B737-300 “Left Port Sustatement dan International Airport today, 24th June 2023, at 10:45am. local time, with 125 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees).”

According to the official source, the estimated time of arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2hrs 50 min.

The aircraft will stop over for one hour at Juba before continuing the journey to Abuja.

It will take the plane 03hrs:30 min from Juba to Abuja, totalling 7hrs:30 minutes.

“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 5:45pm Nigerian time,” Balogun said.

The government has repatriated about 2000 Nigerians…





Source: Leadership Newspaper