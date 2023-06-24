Afreximbank, Ghana Sign Railway Pact, To Reduce Transport Cost By 30%





African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Ghana Railway Company, the national railway operator of Ghana, has signed a project preparation facility Head of Terms agreement and Pre-Mandate Letter to finance the development and implementation of an integrated 299-kilometer standard gauge railway network that connects Ghana’s western corridor to the Port of Takoradi and provides an essential link to external markets.

The planned railway project is expected to see the cost of transportation reduce by 30 percent on completion.

The heads of terms agreement was signed on Friday by , executive vice president, Intra-African Trade Bank at Afreximban, Kanayo Awani, and , managing director, Ghana Railways Company Limited, Michael Anyetei.

Under the Heads of Terms of the project preparation facility, the Bank will avail early-stage project preparatory funding to finance the preparation of bankable feasibility studies. The Pre-Mandate Letter appoints Afreximbank to perform certain tasks in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper