Ex-Youth President Exonerates Sylva Over Army ‘Invasion’ Of Bayelsa Community  





A former Youth President of Opu-Nembe Community in Bayelsa State, Mr Theophilus Iruo, has debunked an online news report (not in LEADERSHIP) which alleged that the immediate-past Minister State for Petroleum Resources and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Chief Timipre Sylva, had a hand in the Army invasion of Opu-Nembe on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The report stated that the community had linked Sylva to the invasion and sent a Save-Our-Soul (SoS) message to the government.

But, Mr Iruo in an interview said Chief Sylva did not have any control over men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and could not have ordered any military onslaught when he is not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said the allegations levelled against Sylva were false, mischievous, and were fabricated to score cheap political goals by political opponents, as they did not reflect the true account of what happened in Opu-Nembe Kingdom on the night of June 23,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper