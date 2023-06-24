Fayemi Salutes Jakande Over LASU





A former governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has praised Second Republic governor of Lagos State, Dr. Lateef Jakande, for his vision and foresight in founding the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo and ensuring that it has a strong foundation.

In a statement issued yesterday by the head, Fayemi media office, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi recalled that when LASU was established 40 years ago, there was skepticism about its quality.

“Forty years after, the skeptics have been proved wrong. For this, one must commend the vision and foresight of the political leaders at the time exemplified by the incomparable LKJ, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,’’ Fayemi said.

He said political parties of the defunct Second Republic implemented consistent policies across the states they governed.

“The LOOBO (for Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Bendel and Ogun) states also established similar universities in Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel, thereby…





Source: Leadership Newspaper