Governor Kefas Meets Traditional Rulers Over Insecurity





Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State yesterday met with traditional rulers in the state as part of measures to tackle insecurity and illegal mining activities in the state.

The governor urged the traditional rulers to collaborate for immediate curbing of insecurity and illegal mining.

“As custodians of our rich culture or cultural heritage and the pillars of our communities and my administration, your guidance and wisdom are invaluable in addressing the pressing security challenges that have confronted the state.

“The challenge of insecurity requires urgent need for collaboration and the urgent need to curb illegal mining activities. Taraba State, like many parts of Nigeria, has been grappling with the scourge of insecurity. The rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes and farmer-herder conflicts have caused immense pains and sufferings for our people.

“It is our collective responsibility to confront these challenges head-on and restore peace and security to our state….





Source: Leadership Newspaper