JUST-IN: JAMB Approves 140 Cut-off Mark For Varsity, 100 For Others





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 140 and above as cut-off mark for the 2022/23 admissions into universities across the country.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards, on Saturday in Abuja.

Oloyede also said 100 had been approved as cut-off mark into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

He explained that the approved scores are the minimum to be scored by a candidate as a prerequisite for admission.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper