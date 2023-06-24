Kumuyi Elated With Unveiling of ‘Deeper Life Study Bible’ by BSN





General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry and convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday showed excitement with the unveiling of the ‘Deeper Life Study Bible’ by the Bible Society of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The unveiling was formally made by the general secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, and presented to Pastor Kumuyi shortly after the ministers, church workers and professional conference held at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on the sidelines of the ongoing six days Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Port Harcourt.

Those in attendance to witness the unveiling included the wife of Pastor Kumuyi, Mummy Esther Kumuyi, chairman of the editorial team, Pastor Segun Babatope, among others.

The international gospel evangelist expressed deep appreciation and commended the BSN and the team for making the historical feat a reality.

He said: “Last year, 2022, they wrote to me…





Source: Leadership Newspaper