NIA Refutes Report Ex-DG Reinstated By Appeal Court





The National Intelligence Agency has refuted media reports that its former acting director general, Mohammed Dauda, had been reinstated by the Court of Appeal.

The agency in a statement signed by the head of its legal department, A.H Wakil, accused Dauda of planting the story to mislead the public. Wakil explained that a certified true copy of the Court of Appeal judgment was still being awaited, while noting that Dauda was never the substantive director general of the agency.

Dauda, he said, was a director in the agency and only acted as the director general for a short period.

The statement followed the Court of Appeal judgment delivered by Justice Peter Ige which reportedly ordered that ordered that Dauda’s salaries and entitlements since his dismissal in January 2018 be paid.

The NIA’s legal department however said the substance of the case before the court was yet to be decided.

The statement by Wakil said; “It is important to clarify that Mohammed Dauda was never a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper