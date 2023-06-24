Tinubu: Attacks Between Obi-dients, BATists Show Depth Of Nigeria’s Polarisation – Okonjo-Iweala





The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lamented the level of disunity in Nigeria, describing the situation as sad.

The WTO boss spoke via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday while debunking reports alleging that she snubbed Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, during the just-concluded Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France.

Okonjo-Iweala had posted photographs with some participating African Presidents like that of Senegal, Macky Sall; South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema – at the Summit, which was also attended by President Tinubu.

Social media users in Nigeria especially supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, who go by the appellation of ‘Obi-dients’, hailed Okonjo-Iweala for purportedly snubbing Tinubu at the global event.

Consequently, many netizens, who are supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, otherwise known…





Source: Leadership Newspaper