WAPHC Exhibition Set To Transform Regional Healthcare Industries





The West Africa Pharma Healthcare Nigeria (WAPHC) is set to organise a regional exhibition that will be making its highly-anticipated return at the Convention Center, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Nigeria, from August 1 to 3, 2023.

WAPHC Nigeria is the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in West Africa, providing an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

As the leading healthcare trade platform in the West African region, West Africa Pharma Healthcare NIGERIA (WAPHC) offers a platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

Products and services to be exhibited include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper