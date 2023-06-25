126 more Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan





No fewer than 126 Nigerians stranded in Sudan arrived Abuja yesterday following the continued crisis in the war-torn country.

The returnees arrived on a Tarco Aircraft ST-TAL B737-300 at about 5:15p.m.

They were received by staff of NEMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NIDCOM, NAPTIP, among others.

Of the 126 evacuees, three are students while 23 are children.

This brings to total 2,660 stranded Nigerians evacuated to the country in 16 batches since the crisis broke out in Sudan.

The returnees were given N100,000 cash as well as food and drinks upon arrival.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) welcomed the returnees on behalf of the federal government.

Ahmed who was represented by Dr Onimode Bandele, Director, Special Duties, NEMA, said that arrangements had been made to return more Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

“This evacuation started before the end of the last…





Source: Leadership Newspaper