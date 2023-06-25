Borno To Partner Military On Safe Access To Farmlands





Borno State government will collaborate with the military through some initiatives that will give farmers increased and safe access to their farmlands this rainy season, Governor Babagana Zulum has said.

He stated this at Keleri, a town on the outskirts of Maiduguri along the Maiduguri-Mafa-Dikwa- Gamboru highway.

The governor spoke while interacting with farmers who were held at a military roadblock as they awaited clearance to access their farmlands.

“We (our farmers) had access (to their farmlands) in 2020, 2021 and 2022, I see no reason why we can’t have access to our farmlands in 2023 whereas there is a greater improvement in terms of security (in this 2023). I will see the military command and insha’Allah, we will discuss and come up with a strong mechanism that would allow farmers to safely cultivate their lands and we will also deal ruthlessly with some of the miscreants harboring around the metropolitan and its environs,” Zulum said.

He added, “Farming is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper