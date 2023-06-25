C’River: 36 NDE Trainees Excited As Federal Govt Provides Starter Packs  





It was a moment of joy and jubilation as officials of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) broke the news of disbursement of starter packs worth millions of Naira to the 36 graduate-trainees of NDE after completing thier vocational training in various aspects in Calabar, Cross River State.

The trainees, therefore, pledged to maximally use the skills acquired after the three-month rigorous training organised by the Directorate under the community based training scheme (CBTS) of the federal government.

Disbursing the empowerement kits to the benefiaries at the Conference Hall of the Federal Secretariat in Calabar at the weekend, director-general of NDE, Ahaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, charged them not to sell the starter packs but put them to proper use to better their lots.

The NDE DG stressed that the initiative was aimed at empowering unemployed youths with skills that can make them become self-reliant and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

The starter packs included…





Source: Leadership Newspaper