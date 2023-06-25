Don’t Be Distracted By Anti-NNPC Media Campaign, Group Tells Tinubu





A group under the auspices of Tansparent Leadership Advocacy (TLA) has advised President Bola Tinubu not to be distracted by what the group described as “well-funded disinformation against the current NNPC management led by Malam Mele Kyari”.

A media statement signed by the group’s Chairman Dr. Musa Adam revealed that a politically-motivated media campaign has been launched by “interests operating from the shadows, since the inglorious exit of CBN’s governor Godwin Emefiele from the management of the apex bank”.

Adam, in the statement, noted that the new media plot against NNPC and Mele Kyari was “first hatched when news of successful oil discovery and its official presidential commissioning started in Kolmani River Field( Bauchi-Gombe axis) on November 22 followed closely by drilling in Obi/Keana of Nasarawa State on the 21st of March 2023.”

The statement also pointed out that “some unpatriotic elements, operating from the shadows have been unsettled by the transparent culture…





Source: Leadership Newspaper