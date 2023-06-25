Edeh lifts Benue FA With N10m, Sienna Bus, As New Board Visits Governor





Newly sworn-in Chairman of Benue State Football Association (BSFA) Barr. Paul Edeh has redeemed a whooping N10 million as take-off grant and Sienna bus pledge to the FA.

Barr. Edeh had shockingly and to the loud applause of the general BSFA gathering, comprising the newly constituted board, 23 football council chairmen and secretaries as well as other revered stakeholders announced the donations during his inaugural speech as the FA number one man last weekend in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

The highly celebrated football administrator who is also the President Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) shortly afterwards led the brand new BSFA board on a courtesy visit to Benue state governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

While at the governor’s office represented by his deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, the state football association’s helmsman informed that after a meeting with the new FA Board, their operational vision and mission in administering football at the grassroots are clear…







Source: Leadership Newspaper