Eid-el-Kabir: Katsina Gov’t Declares 1-week Holiday For Schools





The Katsina State Government has announced a one-week holiday for Primary and Secondary School students to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) in the State.

The decision was contained in a letter signed by the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Ya’u Jibrin, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Sunday.

“That approval has been given for a one-week Sallah break to all Public, Community and Private Schools across the State with effect from Monday 26th June to Monday 3rd July 2023,” it stated.

The diretive added that all boarding students are, however, expected to resume on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Ministry of Education, therefore, wished all staff and students a happy Sallah celebration.





Source: Leadership Newspaper