Gunmen Kill Local Chief, Abduct 3 Others In Kwara





Unknown gunmen on Friday night reportedly invaded

Iwo Community in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a local chief and abducting three persons.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen attacked a fueling station at Sabaja area of the town at about 9.00pm and abducted the manager and a security guard of the station as well as a cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church.

It was also gathered that a Chief in the Sabaja community identified as Raphael Adewuyi was killed by a stray bullet in his room.

Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) in Isin local government, Engr. Tunde Fadipe confirmed the incident.

“Three people including the manager of the Petrol station, the Security guard and a Pastor of a Church were abducted during the incident while a Chief was hit by a stray bullet in his house during the operation”, he said.

Fadipe said that the Council in conjunction with the Police and other Security forces have mobilized the security to go after the gunmen…





Source: Leadership Newspaper