JAMB To Allow UTME, DE Candidates Write Exams On Personal Phones





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations Board (JAMB) has said it will introduce an initiative called ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) examination.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday at the 2023 Policy Meeting.

The initiative, according to JAMB, would allow candidates to take the examinations on their mobile phones.

He said the Board has continued to spend huge amounts of money on the conduct of examinations, hence the need for the new initiative.

“We are looking at BYOD – the direction for JAMB Students to bring their telephones. It lowers capital investment but is not helpful for digital literacy. There will be the establishment of a Mobile Examination Malpractice Tribunal to deal with the criminal aspect while institutions handle the misconduct.

“We will be partnering with security operatives and relevant agencies on cyber crimes; engaging the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper