N3bn Realised As Mercy City Moves To Build 500,000 Capacity Cathedral 





The Abuja chapter of Friends, Sons and Daughters Of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, have raised N3billion in support of the church’s 500,000-capacity auditorium.

The event, which held at the Continental Hotel in Abuja, came with glamour as lovers of the cleric and philanthropist sowed seeds with one heart.

The event was graced by notable Nigerian politicians and nobles, who gathered to support the launch of the Mercy City Cathedral.

The launch was a glitzy affair with attendees dressed in their best outfits, adding to the elegance of the occasion.

The proposed Mercy City Cathedral is a 500,000-capacity church auditorium, which is designed to be equipped with world-class facilities and fittings.

The funds realised will go a long way in ensuring the completion of the project, which will serve as a spiritual home to many and a hub for numerous activities, the church said.

The church noted that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper