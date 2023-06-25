New Army Chief Lagbaja Appoints Principal Officers, GOCs, Others





The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigeria Army (NA) to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units in the country.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the move was part an effort to reposition the Nigeria Army for operational efficiency and functional administration.

The Army Chief directed all newly appointed senior officers to redouble their effort and commitment to duty in ensuring the sustenance of the ongoing onslaught against terrorism, insurgency and other threats to national security, as they assume their new responsibilities.

Those affected in the recent redeployment include; some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters (AHQ), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

Source: Leadership Newspaper