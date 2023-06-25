Real Madrid Star David Alaba Visits President Tinubu In France





Real Madrid defender David Alaba met with Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu in France on Friday

Alaba was among the important personalities who attended the diaspora engagement president Tinubu had with Nigerians living in France at the end of the Global Financial Pact Summit.

The Global Financial Pact Summit was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

The 31-year-old proudly presented his Real Madrid jersey to the president who was elated to interact with him and other Nigerians at the event.

Though he opted to represent Austria at the international level, Alaba’s father George is a Nigerian, while his mother Gina is from the Philippines.

George, is a prince from Ogere, Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

In 2021, the former Bayern Munich star donated biodegradable toilet to Ogere Remo community in Ogun State.

The gesture was to help curb open defecation in the community.

Alaba has made 101 appearances for Austria with 15 goals to his name.





Source: Leadership Newspaper