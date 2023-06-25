Russia Drops Charges Against Wagner Chief After Mutiny





Russia will drop charges against Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group.

The move came after Prigozhin halted his forces’ march on Moscow yesterday.

The Kremlin spokesman said Mr. Prigozhin would go to Belarus. The outlines of a deal that appeared to defuse a rapidly evolving Russian security crisis began to come into focus late yesterday, as the Kremlin announced that a Russian mercenary leader, who for nearly 24 hours led an armed uprising against the country’s military leadership, would flee to Belarus and his fighters would escape repercussions.

The announcement capped one of the most tumultuous days in President Vladimir

V. Putin’s more than 23-year rule in Russia and followed an apparent intervention by the leader of neighboring Belarus, who stepped in to negotiate a solution to the crisis directly with the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, who was leading the revolt.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, told reporters that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper