Transfer: Iheanacho On Nottingham Forest Radar





Nottingham Forest are desperate to add Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho to their squad this summer.

The Reds have already established contact with Leicester City and hopeful of a concrete outcome.

Iheanacho is keen to leave the Foxes this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Nigerian international linked up with the former Premier League champions from Manchester City in 2017.

The 26-year-old has scored 55 goals and registered 33 assists 206 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes.

Iheanacho will be the third Nigerian at Nottingham Forest should he complete the move with Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis already part of the squad.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi is also expected to leave Leicester City this summer with Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Celtic and Saudi club, Al Shabab interested in his services.





Source: Leadership Newspaper