UN Honours Princess Adejoke Adefulire For In Promoting SDGs





The United Nations in Nigeria has honoured the former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire with ‘SDGs Champion’ award.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun of the United Nations Information Center, the award was in recognition of her commitment and visionary leadership in promoting the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

At the award ceremony held at the UN House Abuja, on 20 June 2023, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, commended the United Nations in Nigeria for rewarding performance and dedication.

The First Lady who was represented by the National Women Leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Betta Edu said “I thank the UN and the organizers of this award for finding it imperative to reward performance and dedication. This will go a long way in instilling a sense of duty and encourage more people in their services to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper