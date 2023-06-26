Ex-SDP President Candidate Cautions Tinubu On Essential Commodities’ Cost





Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Adewole Adebayo has urged President Bola Tinubu not to be swayed into letting the costs of essential commodities and services gallop away.

He urged the president not to let praise singers push him to summon two “dragons of hyperinflation and unemployment” to a duel.

Adebayo on his twitter handle said hyperinflation and ego inflation of government macroeconomic planners are simultaneously fueling inflation in the country.

He said, “There are two mutually feeding simultaneous inflations affecting Nigeria right now: hyperinflation in the economy and ego inflation of government macroeconomic planners. No matter what you model in econometrics, never let costs of essential commodities and services gallop away.

“What BATonomics is verging on now is what Fela Anikulapo Kuti sang about ‘trouble dey sleep, yanga wake am. Wetin e dey fin? Wahala e dey fin’”. @officialABAT better not let praise singers egg…





Source: Leadership Newspaper