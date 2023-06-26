Global Team Demands Probe Of Suspended FCT RUWASSA Project





The Global Information Team (GIT) has demanded an urgent investigation into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) over the suspension of a crucial public convenience initiative.

The GIT is calling for the immediate suspension of the agency’s director, top officials, and the reassignment of others involved, following allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

According to a statement by the Country representative , Amb. Sola Omoluabi, the suspended project, which aimed to improve public toilet facilities across the FCT was initially proposed and sold to the reluctant agency by a private sector player named Messrs SY Engineering Ltd.

Omoluabi said despite previous criticism of the FCT authorities’ inability to address the issue, the company’s idea garnered support from the FCT Minister and the Minister of State, eventually gaining the necessary endorsements.

However, he said the RUWASSA management allegedly breached their memorandum…





Source: Leadership Newspaper