Gov AbdulRazaq’s Special Interventions ‘ll Make Kwara Poly Self-sustaining – Rector





The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has hailed the numerous special interventions of the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, aimed at making the state’s pioneer tertiary institution self-sustaining.

The elated Rector listed such special interventions by Governor AbdulRazaq to include the 1000-seat capacity Muhammed Alabi Lawal Auditorium and the completion of the abandoned 880-room capacity TETFund Hostel sited at the institution’s first roundabout.

He pointed out that the TETFund hostel, initiated by the administration of the late Governor Muhammed Lawal was abandoned by the immediate successors of Lawal for 16 years, but Governor AbdulRazaq ensured its completion, to the relief of the management and comfort of the students.

Dr Mohammed said the latest of such interventions by the governor was the electricity project executed by the institution in a bid to improve power supply to the institution and its neighbouring communities and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper