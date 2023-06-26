Insecurity: Hope Rises For Northern Businesses With New Service Chiefs





As the new service chiefs chart a new course on counter-terrorism in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Nigeria, hope appears to have risen for businesses in the Northern part of the country.

The service chiefs and acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) took over from their predecessors at the weekend, with a vow to take decisive counter measures against terror groups and oil thieves across the country.

They are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj Gen Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Abiodun Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall H.B Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, and Acting IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

The once boisterous businesses in most parts of the North had hitherto been crippled by insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, with series of gory attacks on communities culminating in increased social risks, discouraged investment and triggered economic crisis.

Besides, the security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper