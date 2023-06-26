JUST-IN: Mob Kills Butcher Over Alleged Blasphemy In Sokoto 





There was palpable tension in Sokoto metropolis on Sunday over alleged blasphemy of the holy Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW).

This is even as one Usman Buda, a butcher at Sokoto Abbatoir, was lynched by a mob over the alleged blasphemy.

Police have, however, stepped in and nipped the tension in the bud by commencing investigation into the incident with a view to arrest the perpetrators.

Confirming the situation, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufai, said: “following alleged blasphemy of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu LGA, a Butcher at Sokoto Abbatoir was mobbed.

“Usman Buda was attacked by some Muslim faithful and inflicted serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissoner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper