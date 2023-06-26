JUST-IN: NUC Boss, Prof Rasheed, Resigns, Returns To BUK





The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has voluntarily resigned his appointment to continue lecturing at the Bayero University Kano (BUK), where he was appointed from.

Professor Rasheed, who stated this to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said he had spent seven years as the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Rasheed’s resignation announcement came after approving the issuance of a provisional license to the third Kogi State-owned University.

The new university is to be located at

Kabba local government area of the State.

Presenting the letter of approval to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, in Abuja on Monday, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, said the university will be the 62nd state government-owned university in the country.

Rasheed, therefore, notified the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) of the establishment of the institution.

He said,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper