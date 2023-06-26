Lobi Stars, Remo Stars Qualify For Naija Super 8 Finals





Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Remo Stars FC of Ikenne are the first clubs to qualify for the finals of Naija Super 8 competition scheduled to be held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos from July 7-16.

Lobi picked the ticket to represent the North-Central zone by defeating City FC of Abuja 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling match. The Nigeria Professional Football League side and the Nigeria National League played in the opening fixture of the tournament play-offs at the Eket Township Stadium on Friday.

City FC started the match on the front foot and had a clear chance to take the lead in the seventh minute, but failed to make it count.

Lobi Stars grew into the game, and took the lead in the 30th minute through a goal by David Okoroni after a miscommunication between a City FC defender and his goalkeeper.

Despite going behind, City FC continued to impress with their play and fashioned another good opportunity late in the half, but could not convert.

The Abuja boys started the second…





Source: Leadership Newspaper