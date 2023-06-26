Naira: Importers Groan As Customs Raise Exchange Rate To N589.45/$1





From today, June 26, 2023, importers will pay more import duty for the clearance of their cargoes at the nation’s seaports as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the official exchange rate used by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to calculate import duties and levies from N422.30/$1 to N589/$1.

The increment recorded was as a result of the floating of naira that allowed market forces determine the exchange rate of its currency. When the CBN dictated the rates, the cargo clearance exchange rate on the customs single window was N422.30/$.

However, maritime experts have argued that the new customs exchange rate effectively means that there would be an increase in import duty payable by clearing agents to the Customs service.

Confirming the increment to LEADERSHIP, the public relations officer, Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), Comrade Omome Monije, rued the increment saying from Monday, clearing agents will pay more for cargo clearance.

She said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper