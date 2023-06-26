NFF Extends Tenure Of Katsina Football Association Board





The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the extension of the tenure of the executives of the Katsina State Football Association (FA) to September 2023.

The spokesperson of the state FA, Mr Nasir Sani-Gide said the original tenure ended on June 22.

According to him, the extension was announced in a letter dated June 16, 2023 and signed by the state’s FA Secretary, Mr Abubakar Galadima.

He said the extension was granted following an emergency congress by the board where a vote of confidence was passed on the Aminu Balele-Kurfi-led board.

The board resolved to extend the tenure of the FA executives to enable them to have the time to conduct free, fair and all-inclusive elections.





Source: Leadership Newspaper