NTIC Charges Students On Transformational Changes





Managing director of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Mr Feyzullah Bilgin has urged graduating students to embrace right changes to positively reshape their future.

Speaking at the college’s 24th graduation ceremony over the weekend in Abuja, Mr Bilgin said the changes would reshape their future if the they maximize the opportunities attacked to it.

He said the world they are about to enter is evolving at an unprecedented pace driven by technology, innovation, and the boundless potential of humanity and the realms of academia, finance, politics and medicine are undergoing remarkable transformations, offering endless opportunities and possibilities.

“I urge you to reflect upon the journey that has brought you to this day and remember the countless hours spent studying, tackling assignments and class projects, and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper