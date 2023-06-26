Teacher, 1 Other Arrested Over Alleged Attempt To Traffic 2 Students





Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State command, has arrested a mathematics teacher and one other for alleged attempt to traffic two teenage secondary school leavers in the state.

Parading the suspects, Ikechukwu Uduma and Enyiazu Goodwill in the state capital, Umuahia, the commandant, Paul Igwebuike, said they were arrested at a hotel following intelligence report by officers of the command.

He said until their arrest, Uduma was a staff of a private secondary school in Umunna Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North local government of the state where the girls had just finished their West African School Certificate Examination.

The commandant gave the names of the girls as Goodluck Nmesomachi (17) and Blessing Omini (16).

“The suspects have been under our surveillance due to their suspicious activities. And when we got an actionable intelligence, I immediately ordered my men to move on and arrest them,” he noted.

According to the commandant, the suspects had concluded…





Source: Leadership Newspaper