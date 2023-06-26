Total Assets Of Linkage Assurance Hits N40bn





Total Assets Of Linkage Assurance Plc hit N39.99 billion at the end of its 2022 financial year, representing a 3 percent increase from N38.71 billion the previous year.

Addressing shareholders at its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, the chairman, Linkage Assurance Plc, Chief Joshua Fumudoh, said, the underwriting firm recorded an impressive result in its bottom-line for the 2022 financial year.

He said, despite the challenging business environment, Linkage Assurance Plc was able to grow the gross premium written by 16 percent to N12.9 billion against N11.2 billion in 2021.

He said, the company was able to effectively manage its risks during the review year, posting underwriting profit of N506 million, a growth of 120 percent when compared to the loss of N2.58billion in 2021.

Linkage Assurance also strengthened its bottom-line with Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N2.7 billion, and Profit After Tax of N2.57 billion.

Source: Leadership Newspaper