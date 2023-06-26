Zenith Bank’s Adam, Named All Africa Business Leaders ‘CFO Of The Year’





The Chief Financial Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Mukhtar Adam, has been named ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ at the 11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa. The award ceremony took place at the King’s Ballroom, Sun City, South Africa, on June 23, 2023. This honour places Dr. Mukhtar alongside other celebrated professionals across Africa.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Mukhtar thanked the judges and organisers of the award, expressing his appreciation for being deemed a fitting recipient of the ‘Chief Financial Officer of the Year’ for 2023. He dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude to the management of Zenith Bank, his colleagues in Nigeria and the bank’s subsidiaries for fostering a positive work environment. Dr. Mukhtar also extended his thanks to the bank’s many customers.

Source: Leadership Newspaper