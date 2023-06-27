Centre Urges Nigerians To Shun Illicit Arms





National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has appealed to Nigerians to turn away illicit circulation of arms.

It said such will help government’s efforts at curbing insecurity created by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State by the centre’s Southwest Zonal coordinator, Mr Ben Sola Akinlade.

Akinlade said the country needed a weapon-free society for development and socio-political well-being of citizens to thrive.

Acknowledging the overwhelming challenges posed by the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria, Akinlade noted that any infringement on the duties of the centre would attract legal sanctions.

He said the centre remains the only government body saddled with the responsibility to checkmate the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

Akinlade added that the centre observed that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper