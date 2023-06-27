Chamberlain’s Appointment As Aide by Speaker Abbas Well Deserved – Ugochinyere





A member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has hailed the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, over fresh appointments of aides to assist him in the discharge of his office, particularly Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain’s appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff (Legislative).

Abbas had in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, announced the appointment of 33 more aides, including Chamberlain, who was a Special Adviser to the immediate-past Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Reacting to the news, Hon. Ugochinyere in a statement on Tuesday, commended Abass for choosing Chamberlain, saying that the appointment was well deserved.

According to Ugochinyere, having taken a look at the calibre of people the Speaker chose to work for him, was a proof of his consolidation of people’s parliament agenda.

He said, “Abbas has proven to be a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper