Check Torture Of Detainees, Justice Ministry Tells Security Agencies





The solicitor-general of the federation (SGF) and permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, has tasked the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun and other heads of security agencies to move against torture, cruelty, degrading and inhuman treatment.

In her welcome address at an event to commemorate the International Day for Victims of Torture, Mrs. Jeddy-Agba said to eradicate torture in Nigeria, it beholds the head of various law enforcement agencies and relevant bodies to speak out against torture.

“I wish to use this opportunity to encourage our diligent law enforcement agencies to continue to take measures in combating torture in all their detention centres. I admonish you to continue to give the National Committee against Torture (NCAT) necessary support whenever they reach out as every action taken by the committee is with a view to rooting out torture…





Source: Leadership Newspaper