Eid-el-Kabir: CAN Preaches Unity, Peace, Love For National Devt





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love a among one another, saying Nigeria can achieve its full potential if Nigerians put aside their differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made this call on Tuesday in his Sallah message to felicitate with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to the CAN president, the apex Christian association joins the Muslims in commemorating the values of sacrifice, love, and obedience that it represents.

“As we mark this auspicious occasion, we call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and love for one another. We believe that Nigeria can achieve its full potential if we put aside our differences and work together to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion to pray for the peace and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper