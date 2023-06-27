Eid-el-Kabir: Police Beef Up Security As NSCDC Deploys 2,200 In Kwara





The Kwara State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it has put in place a watertight security arrangement across the state for a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is just as state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has deployed 2,200 personnel to man security during the celebration.

The spokesman of the Police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, said in a statement that watertight security arrangements have been emplaced across the length and breadth of the State to engender a peaceful, hitch-free, and enjoyable celebration.

He added that all sections and departments in the command have been activated and deployed accordingly.

“The good people of Kwara State are advised to celebrate moderately, shun any act of criminality, obey all traffic arrangements, including diversion of roads when necessary, and not tolerate acrobatic displays by motorcycle and tricycle operators, especially to safeguard the lives of other road users,” he added.

Source: Leadership Newspaper