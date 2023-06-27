Ex-Minister Pate Turns Down GAVI CEO Job Over Possible Appointment In Nigeria





Indications emerged on Monday that a former Minister of State for Health, Muhammad Ali Pate, may be heading back home in Nigeria to take up a ministerial appointment in the President Bola Tinubu government.

In February, 2023, Pate was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which works to provide vaccines in low-income countries.

GAVI was set up as a Global Health Partnership in 2000 with the goal of creating equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

He was to take up the top global position on August 3, 2023.

However, on Monday, June 26, 2023, GAVI announced Pate’s decision to decline his appointment as its next CEO.

Pate had informed the organisation that “he has taken an incredibly difficult decision to accept a request to return and contribute to his home country, Nigeria,” suggesting that he might be one of President Tinubu’s ministerial favourites.

Source: Leadership Newspaper